Man dead after shooting on Stout Street Tuesday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - A man is dead following a shooting on Stout Street Tuesday morning.

Rochester Police say they responded to a shooting on Stout Street near Garson Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

According to police, the man was shot at least once in the upper body. Police found him inside a house at the location, where he was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 29-year-old woman, was transported by personal vehicle to Rochester General Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say her injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the area will be closed for several hours, as they continue to investigate. The RPD command unit is on scene for the investigation, and the technical unit arrived on scene just after 7:30 a.m.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will provide more information as we learn more.