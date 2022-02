ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seven snowmobilers were rescued near Chili Avenue and Westfield Street on the Erie canal in Rochester.

According to authorities one of the snowmobilers went through the ice and the six other were stranded. All seven were eventually rescued by emergency crews. One person was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for injuries.

About 30 to 40 rescue crews assisted over the course of approximately two hours.

