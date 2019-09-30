Man suffers serious injuries after hit-and-run on East Main, driver at-large

ROCHESTER, N.Y. ( WROC) — A hit-and-run on East Main street in downtown Rochester Sunday sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say a 55-year-old city resident was crossing the street when he was struck by a silver or gray SUV traveling west bond on East Main around 7 p.m.

An eye witness was sitting at the Liberty Pole when he saw the man cross the street.

A hit and run on E main has sent one man to the hospital. An eye witness told me it was an older gentleman in an U.S. army jacket, possibly a vet. No word on condition. Police are looking for the driver. More on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/MjOX3ffDM0 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 29, 2019

“I’m just praying. I’m still a little shaken up just to see, the way I saw him flying in the air. It was like a cartoon. It was ridiculous. Then I went up close and I’m seeing him bleed, I’m just praying to God that he makes it before the EMT comes,” said Daryl Drumgoole, a city resident who was at the scene.

Drumgoogle says the SUV didn’t stop, and instead, kept going west down Main street.

“He flipped in the air. As the other car left, that black car and the white was going across, he came down on both of them and that’s why they both stopped,” said Drumgoole.

Drumgoole says the man was unconscious after he was hit. A woman in another car performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

Parts of Main Street were shut down for hours as police interviewed witnesses at the scene.

“We’re going to interview anybody in the area that was around that saw it. Again like I said earlier we’re going to look at any kind of footage that may be around,” said an officer on scene.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are looking for that suspect driving a silver or gray SUV. They ask anyone with information to contact 911.