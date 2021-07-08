Suspect wanted for car theft in custody after lengthy police chase ends on Bay Road in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect is in custody after a police chase on Bay Road in Webster Thursday morning.

According to Irondequoit Police Chief Alan Laird, an Irondequoit police officer observed a vehicle that was stolen from the City of Rochester, and potentially involved in a burglary, around 9:30 a.m.

“Upon trying to stop the vehicle, it was also learned that the operator of the vehicle was wanted by the Irondequoit Police Department for numerous other charges over the past few days,” Laird said.

Laird said a police pursuit occurred through Irondequoit, Rochester, and ended on Bay Road in Webster.

The chief said the suspect ultimately exited the vehicle during the police chase and set out foot, adding that an “intensive” man hunt followed.

“About 45 minutes later we located the male, he was taken into custody, and transported to Rochester General Hospital for minor injuries,” Laird said.

Police said the suspect was heading toward the Irondequoit Bay while on foot, but was unsure if he ultimately made it to the water before being apprehended.

The chief said the suspect is a predicate felon and will be arraigned in Irondequoit Town Court.

“There are multiple burglary charges, multiple grand larceny charges related to motorcycles, criminal possession of stolen property related to motor vehicles, as well as attempting to escape,” Laird said.

Police said they believed this was an isolated incident and that there is no present danger to the community in regards to this incident.

People who live nearby said they were relieved that a suspect was caught.

“Very relieved because we live so close, and not knowing for sure where the person was,” said Webster resident Dolly Kujawa.

“This is West Webster — a small town and people know each other” said Wende Copeland, another Webster resident.

The Webster Police Department said Bay Road toward the Bay Bridge was closed while officers investigated.

Police press conference

