Even though winds have calmed down, there has been no stopping the cold air. Temperatures have fallen back into the upper 20s this evening and will likely fall a few more degrees through the night. That's cold enough for some lake effect snow off both lakes. The WSW flow pushes the Lake Ontario band to our northeast, leaving us with only the tail end of the Lake Erie band that flutters around to our west. A little whitening of the ground will be possible in parts of Genesee and Wyoming counties, but snow dries up before allowing Rochester any chance of accumulation. Minus a few flurries, the night is otherwise quiet.

A weak system skirts quickly the the area tomorrow. Light snow will pick up late morning into early afternoon as this energy moves through. This is a quick shot, tapering off into Wednesday evening. The brevity keeps accumulations at 1" or less for much of the area, but it's enough to add a more wintry look to our day.