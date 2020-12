GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a heavy police presence outside of the Mall at Greece Ridge Saturday night.

News 8 crews say there were multiple cars from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Greece Police department on scene. Some shoppers reported that there was some sort of a large fight.

We’re waiting to hear back from officials on what happened.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.