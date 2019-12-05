Police find no threat to Penfield school, still investigate the area

Police are investigating a scene at Rochester Christian School on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (News 8 WROC Photo/Atyia Collins)

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has determined that there is not a threat at the Rochester Christian School, but continue to investigate the surrounding area after an incident on Thursday.

According to the MCSO, as of 11:45 a.m., the school moved from a “lock down mode to a lock out mode” meaning the school can resume to normal activities.

As of 2:05 p.m., the lock out has been lifted.

The investigation is now centered on the area surrounding the school.

“My thoughts are that it’s a safe school,” one concerned parent said.

“The parents and teachers care a lot about their kids but we can’t keep them safe from everything so I’m worried.”

Accoding to the MCSO, a 911 call came in reporting shots fired in the area of the school.

The school and the police took precautions and placed the school on lock down.

“The investigation up to this point leads us to believe the reported shots fired heard came from hunters in the area. However until that is confirmed, our investigation remains open and active,” MCSO Communications Director Amy Young said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information of hunting activity in the area to call 911.

There are no injuries and no further information at this time.

Rochester Christian School is located at 260 Embury Road.

Check back with us as we continue to update this developing story.