Heat wave raises concern of dogs locked in cars

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — While humans can express how hot we feel, it is more difficult to see the signs of heat exhaustion in a dog. Some of those include excessive panting, seeking shade, and slow walking or even resting while on a walk. It is important to make sure pets stay cool in extreme heat.

One of the best ways is to make sure they have adequate water available to them. Also make sure to walk your pet during the cooler parts of the day. Those are early in the morning or late at night.

On days like this, asphalt temperatures of 140+ degrees can make it dangerous for pet paws. Best to take the walk once the sun is going down and roads/sidewalks have a chance to cool off a bit. pic.twitter.com/cTFBDV7Vad — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) July 7, 2020

Ashley Zeh, part of the communications team at Lollipop Farm in Perinton, said that they receive more calls this time of year for pets left in cars during extreme heat. Cars can spike significantly in temperature in a very short period of time when temperatures get above 90°. The best advice is to just leave the pet at home.