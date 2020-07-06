Heat wave hits Rochester this week, Cool Sweep in effect for Monday and Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More hot days are hitting Rochester this week.

The City of Rochester is declaring a heat emergency for Monday and Tuesday.

“A lot of people are probably going to have a lot of heat exhaustion, maybe some heatstroke. The best thing for everybody to do is stay in the air conditioning, drink lots of fluid. If you are already thirsty, you’re already kind of a little late on it,” Rick Yeckel, operations Lieutenant from Monroe Ambulance said.

A cool sweep will also be in effect for the city during those days. To cool down, visit any of the city’s spray parks from noon through 6 p.m. The Genesee Valley Pool is open for the season from noon through 7 p.m.

Jealous! Kids from across the city of #Rochester can keep cool at about a half dozen #CoolSweep locations. This one was at Edgerton Park; had an off-cam chat with a couple parents who are grateful for the cool water, distraction, and provided lunches nearby. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/V4FUEGFf0G — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) July 2, 2020

Spray Parks (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.):

• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

• Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features – (Noon to 6 p.m.):

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to wade in the fountains)



Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

• Genesee Valley Park Pool: Seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m., 131 Elmwood Ave.



Additionally, Thursday’s Heat Emergency will also activate the David F. Gantt R-Center as a cooling center for residents between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

