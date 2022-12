ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An Ontario County home was severely damaged Christmas evening, when investigators say the homeowner attempted to thaw pipes with a heat gun.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the home on East Lake Road in the Town of Gorham was able to put the fire out initially, but it eventually reignited.

Firefighters from Canandaigua, Crystol Beach, Middlesex, and Rushville responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

