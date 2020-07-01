Heat Emergency, Cool Sweep activated for 1st time this year as Rochester heats up

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Wednesday that the city’s Heat Emergency, and Cool Sweep operations will be in effect Thursday, with the Cool Sweep continuing Friday.

City officials say Heat Emergencies are activated when the temperature is expected to exceed 85 degrees and Cool Sweeps are activated when a forecast calls for temperatures to surpass 85 degrees. Both are city-designed initiatives to provide residents with opportunities to find relief from the heat.

City officials say some changes have been made to Cool Sweep locations for health and safety reasons due to COVID-19, including capacity limitations and adjusted hours of operation.

For both July 2 – 3, Cool Sweep will take place at the following locations at the indicated times:



Spray Parks (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.):

• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

• Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.

• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.

• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.

• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.

• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.

• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features – (Noon to 6 p.m.):

• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to wade in the fountains)



Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:

• Genesee Valley Park Pool: Seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m., 131 Elmwood Ave.



Additionally, Thursday’s Heat Emergency will also activate the David F. Gantt R-Center as a cooling center for residents between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Weather resources: