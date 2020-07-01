Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Heat Emergency, Cool Sweep activated for 1st time this year as Rochester heats up

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren announced Wednesday that the city’s Heat Emergency, and Cool Sweep operations will be in effect Thursday, with the Cool Sweep continuing Friday.

City officials say Heat Emergencies are activated when the temperature is expected to exceed 85 degrees and Cool Sweeps are activated when a forecast calls for temperatures to surpass 85 degrees. Both are city-designed initiatives to provide residents with opportunities to find relief from the heat.

City officials say some changes have been made to Cool Sweep locations for health and safety reasons due to COVID-19, including capacity limitations and adjusted hours of operation.

For both July 2 – 3, Cool Sweep will take place at the following locations at the indicated times:

Spray Parks (12 p.m. to 6 p.m.):
• Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.
• Tyshaun Cauldwell R-Center for Hope, 524 Campbell St.
• Edgerton R-Center, 41 Backus St.
• Humboldt R-Center, 1045 Atlantic Ave.
• David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North St.
• Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Ave.
• Roxie Sinkler R-Center, 75 Grover St.

Spray Features – (Noon to 6 p.m.):
• Martin Luther King Jr. Park playground, 353 Court St. (Residents are asked NOT to wade in the fountains)

Swimming Opportunities and Hours of Operation:
• Genesee Valley Park Pool: Seven days a week, noon to 7 p.m., 131 Elmwood Ave.

Additionally, Thursday’s Heat Emergency will also activate the David F. Gantt R-Center as a cooling center for residents between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Weather resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss