Healthy snacks for National Chocolate with Almonds Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It seems like every day is a different holiday for food lovers, and Monday is no different as it is National Chocolate with Almonds Day. We spoke with April Ho, a registered dietitian with the Center for Community Health and Prevention, about how to snack right on this special day.

April: So this is a healthy popcorn snack. It is air-popped popcorn. It doesn’t have any added fat. Then we are going to add some 70 percent dark chocolate with has some real heart benefits to it.,

Lia: What are those for people who don’t know?

April: We’re dealing with a couple of funky fats today. One interesting thing about chocolate is it has a saturated fate in it so it’s made with cocoa butter. Saturated fat, but the type of saturated fat, and a third of it is called steric acid and it doesn’t raise your cholesterol, so most people know saturated fat as the bad fat that raises your cholesterol, but steric acid does not. And another third is actually unsaturated fat that is good for your heart, so only one third is like a typical saturated fat. So we’re going to be adding this to our popcorn. You want to be generous because it’s National Chocolate with Almonds Day.

Lia: You have to celebrate the right way.

April: Exactly and also we want all the goodies to stick to this chocolate.

Lia: The goodies being the coconut and the almonds over here?

April: Yes, so we have some unsweetened coconut which I’m going to add next.

Lia: And what about coconut, nutrition wise?

April: This is another funky fat. Also largely the fat in coconut is MCT oil, which is metabolized very differently than most fats, so your body doesn’t have to store it before using it for energy, and this oil has been associated with weight loss benefits.

Lia: And just to speed things up, I’m going to add the Almonds.

April: Yes, please do. These are just roasted, unsalted almonds. A quarter cup of almonds per day has been shown to lower bad cholesterol in our body by 10 percent.

Watch the video above to see the recipe and finished product.