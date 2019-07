LYONS, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health has concluded its investigation of claims that worms were found in drink cups at the McDonald’s restaurant in Lyons.

It tells News 8 that it was likely a case of tampering, rather than improper sanitation. The state health department has now referred the case to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Mcdonald’s cooperated with investigators after several complaints surfaced on social media, showing worms at the bottom of drinking cups.