GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — State police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on County Road 6 in the Town of Geneva.

According to police, a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane around 4:00 p.m. Monday, hitting the motorcycle head-on.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash. The driver of the car and two passengers were hospitalized with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.