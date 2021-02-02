Hazmat team called to fire on Murray Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around 50 firefighters and a Hazmat team were called to a fire at an industrial building Tuesday in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, the automatic fire alarm went off in the building at the corner of Murray Street and Texas Street at 6:09 Tuesday evening. Firefighters were on scene within 4 minutes.

Crews found heavy smoke inside the building. They followed it to discover the fire in a machine shop in the back of the structure.

Firefighters say when they sprayed the fire with water, there was an explosive reaction. A Hazmat team was called in with special equipment to put the fire out and “extinguish the metal shavings that were burning.”

The fire was put out without injuries to any firefighters or civilians. Damage was limited to one section of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.