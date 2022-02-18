ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As localized flooding from record rain Thursday and snowmelt continues across the region Friday, there may be concern for water to seep into your home.

News 8 got advice from a plumber on what to do if and when this happens.

Now that it’s mid-February and the spring months are looming in the distance, big temperature swings that go from below to above freezing will create frequent melting from snow and flooding concerns in homes.

Aurel Cournoyer, the Vice President at Taylor Heating and Cooling says that sump pumps are the primary concern.

“We do expect this is the time of year where sump pumps will fail especially if they haven’t been maintained or looked at in a while, so we’re prepared to help everybody out.”

He recommends having someone on an annual basis come by and make sure your sump pump is working properly, to check the water levels, make sure they’re clean, and if your sump pump is 10 years old or older, it may be time to get a new one.

Marketing and Sales Coordinator Zachary Utech from Taylor Heating and Cooling says being aware and ready for potential water damage is key.

“As all of the water melts, comes down and enters the side of the property if there’s an existing crack or hole or any vulnerability in the foundation that can turn into a problem very quickly.”

It’s always a good idea to be proactive so anytime you’re in your basement go ahead and give your pipes and your sump pump a quick check. A new way to also check on your sump pump is with new wifi devices that are available now that you can check through an app, so anytime that your water levels get too high it will send you a text or an email to let you know.

Aurel continues, “We have a lot of people that enjoy that peace of mind. This is the time of year where the snowbirds are still in Florida, their homes are still here, so they don’t want to bother their children to see if their sump pump is on.”

If you find a leak or sudden flooding in your home, it’s important to stop the flow as quickly as possible. A submersible sump pump can be helpful in a pinch, and even save you a few trips up and down the stairs.

If you’re in an emergency with flooding and you’re someone who can’t easily access the stairs or your basement, you can contact your local fire authority or fire department and they may be able to assist you.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory