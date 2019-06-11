Harris wins contract to produce two-signal radios for U.S. Army

Rochester technology company Harris has won another U.S. Army contract to produce two-signal radios.

An announcement on Tuesday said the company is one of three across the country that will fulfill the $12.7 billion contract.

The radio is a handheld device that transmits a wide variety of signals and communications by merging two channels within one device. The radios will be outfitted with technology that will help serve the Army’s increasing demand for more capable satellite communications.

Harris also won a similar contract in 2016.

