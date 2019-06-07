Harmonica Pete guest of honor at D-Day ceremony

Ninety-six year old Pete Dupre, also known as Harmonica Pete, is a local veteran who has inspired people all over the country with his music.

Dupre was the guest of honor at the D-Day ceremony at Freedom Hill in Fairport Thursday morning.

He told WROC that he started playing the harmonica when he was a kid and participated in the school harmonica band when he was ten years old.

It was a way for him to meet other children during the depression and it’s now become a way for him to touch other vets and those enlisted in an inspiring way.

Dupre played the National Anthem on his harmonica at the U.S. Women’s Soccer match in New Jersey two weeks ago and the performance went viral.