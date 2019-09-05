Harley School assignment teaches lesson in kindness

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students at the Harley School had a little homework for their first day.

Every year as classes start, the kids are asked to bring in flowers from home. The flowers are collected and then donated. This year they were given to the Friendly Home, a nursing home, and the Advent House, a hospice for people with terminal illnesses.

The program gives students an opportunity to start the school year on the right foot.

“I think it’s great that they know that the flowers are going to brighten somebody else’s day,” said Parent Council Representative Amy Brand. “The end of the summer can be joyful. The start of another school year can be exciting, doing good things, helping other people.”

Beautiful bouquets are arranged by staff and parent volunteers. They will be delivered on Friday.