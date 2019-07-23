Allendale Columbia calls off merger with The Harley School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A proposed merger between the Harley School and Allendale Columbia has been called off.

Officials announced the decision Tuesday morning after the two area private schools previously decided to become one institution back in April.

“It was based on parent feedback and our evaluating what it would mean for Allendale Columbia as a school,” said Ann Balderston, board of trustees member. “The best potential was for us to look at opportunities to move forward on our own.”

Originally, Allendale Columbia approached Harley with the merger proposal because of declining enrollment and financial uncertainty. During a joint news conference in April, school leaders said the schools’ combined history would be a strength as the merger got underway.

However, the Allendale Columbia Board of Trustees says they reached the decision not to merge after an “extensive due diligence process with the best interest of all the students, alumni, donors, and employees in mind.” They added that “the current decision does not affect the schools’ long-standing combined sports program, which will continue to operate as HAC Athletics.”

“Our enrollment is actually increasing which is pretty exciting,” said Balderston. “We have had people come forward saying we want to help. We have donors that have come forward and said we want to help in a big way.”

Balderston says staff and faculty are happy the merger is not happening. Tony Tepedino, a teacher at the school, was concerned it would affect what was best for his students.

“Harley had operational control and then my immediate thought was how was this going to impact our students and what’s best for our kids,” said Tepedino. “So the minute it seemed less sort of collaborative I immediately became concerned about the work we were doing with our students.”

Allendale officials say the school will immediately move forward with an aggressive fundraising campaign to create future financial stability and say they are confident the school will continue to deliver a high-quality educational experience.

“Oftentimes your best success occurs after you are faced with a daunting challenge,” said Allendale Columbia board trustee Richard Yates said in a press release. “The past three months have given us the opportunity to evaluate our many options and reimagine the possibilities of a truly independent school education. We intend to proceed in a transparent manner that utilizes the strength and enthusiasm of all our stakeholders.”

Allendale’s academic year is scheduled to begin September 4.

Meanwhile, Harley School officials say they were “surprised” by Allendale’s decision, but are wishing their colleagues well going forward. Gail Fiorini, President of Harley’s Board of Trustees released a statement Tuesday saying in part:

“The Harley board was surprised by Allendale Columbia’s vote since they approached us and have reached out multiple times over the years, and we genuinely believed this was the right time to discuss a potential unification.”

Harley and Allendale Columbia are two of the largest private schools in the region. Both have enrollments between four and five hundred students.