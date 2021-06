GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – A fundraiser will be held in Geneva late Saturday afternoon at the Harley-Davidson parking lot on Route 5&20.

The Family FUNdraiser will benefit Children Awaiting Parents (CAP). The event is free for children 12 and younger. Admission is $10 for all others.

Tons of kids activities will be offered including: face painting, a bounce house, a dunk tank, a motorcycle show, food, raffles, pie-eating contests and more.

The event will run from 4-7 p.m.