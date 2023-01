ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Harlem Globetrotters paid a visit to Rochester’s Villa of Hope Friday as part of their “Great Assist” community series.

‘Hops’ Pearce, ‘Hot Rod’ De La Rosa and ‘Speedy’ Artis stopped in to surprise community member Joann Grant with the Harlem Globetrotters ‘Great Assist’ award.

Grant has been serving students for 23 years.

Members of the Harlem Globetrotters say it’s their goal is to connect with the community and award those in the community connecting with kids.