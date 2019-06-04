Hardware Scaleup supports upstate New York's clean energy inventors

ROCHESTER - (WROC) -- Ron Wexler is one of the dozens of clean energy startups to attend the Hardware Scale Expo. The program funded by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is for new businesses who are inventing clean technology products.

The inventors are connected to mentors, manufacturers, and program partners across New York State. This helps them to move their prototypes into production successfully.

The program's manager Mike Reidlinger says it is important for inventors to have the type of support the program has because most startups fail when they are moving their new product into mass production.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority is providing close to $2-million dollars to fund the program. Hardware Scaleup also advances the state's clean energy and emission reduction goals by bringing new clean technology options to consumers and businesses.



