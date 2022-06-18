ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The City of Rochester announced on Saturday that the Boat Parade at Harborfest has been canceled due to high waves.

“The Boat Parade of Lights portion of this weekend’s Rochester Harborfest has been canceled due to dangerous lake conditions, with 5- to 7-foot waves expected to continue through the evening,” city officials said.

The parade was scheduled for 9 p.m. All other parts of Harborfest, taking place through Sunday afternoon, remain on schedule.

Rochester Harborfest at Ontario Beach Park is hosted by the Ontario Beach Park Program Committee in conjunction with the City and Monroe County.