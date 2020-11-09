Woman dead, multiple injured after crash in Wayne County

ONTARIO N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is dead and multiple people were hospitalized after a multi-car crash in Wayne County.

According to the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff, on Sunday around 6:55 p.m., a car stopped in the eastbound passing lane on Route 104 for an unknown reason. Multiple vehicle behind the first stopped vehicle then collided into each other.

A woman was then struck by another motor vehicle as she exited her vehicle. As a result of the collision she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

MVA just east of Furnace Rd on RT 104. NYSP, fire trucks, and additional law enforcement responding. This is from the Tops Plaza on 104. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/Wqf79j1mWt — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) November 9, 2020

Route 104 and Furnace Road were closed. Several others were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and Rochester Regional Health for their injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.