Handgun magazine found in Wayne High School parking lot

A handgun magazine with two bullets in it was found by a district staff member in the late afternoon on June 13 in the Wayne High School staff parking lot.

After the staff member found the magazine, she immediately brought it to an administrator who then called the police.

After conducting a search authorities found no other items of concern.

The incident is still under investigation, and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the high school Friday morning when the students arrive.

Read below for a full statement from the school district: