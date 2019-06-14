Handgun magazine found in Wayne High School parking lot

A handgun magazine with two bullets in it was found by a district staff member in the late afternoon on June 13 in the Wayne High School staff parking lot.
After the staff member found the magazine, she immediately brought it to an administrator who then called the police.
After conducting a search authorities found no other items of concern.
The incident is still under investigation, and Wayne County Sheriff’s deputies will be at the high school Friday morning when the students arrive.
Read below for a full statement from the school district:
Dear Wayne Central Community,
Late this afternoon a district staff member found a handgun magazine with two bullets in it in the high school staff parking lot. After finding this item she brought it directly to an administrator.
Administration immediately contacted local police. Upon arrival to the school police took a report and then took the item into custody.
Given this concern the district immediately enacted the following measures:
1. Building check and search – With the support of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department the district completed a building check of the high school, our other buildings and grounds. We found no additional items of concern.
2. Police support – District staff have secured additional police for tomorrow. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has agreed to send several additional deputies to assist and monitor this concern tomorrow. Officers will be here as students arrive in the morning to school.
Please know, at this time we do not know if this item was brought in to school by a staff member, student or a community member who may have attended one of our events this week. It is our goal to ensure the health and safety of our students. As such, we will continue to monitor this matter closely.
We ask all parents to speak with their children to remind them that bringing items such as these to school is not allowed and is subject to discipline as outlined in the district’s code of conduct.
We also ask that parents encourage their children to reach out to district staff and administrators if they should ever hear of or learn of any items, like this one, that might be brought into school.
Parents should also remind their children that the district maintains a hotline that students and community members can use to report any concern. The hotline phone number is: 1-585-our tips.
Should any parent or community member have a concern about this matter, please do not hesitate to reach out to your child’s principal or district office staff.
Thank you for your time and efforts.
Dr. Mathis Calvin III