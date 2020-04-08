Hand sanitizer donated to the local frontlines

1  of  2
Live Now
White House holds coronavirus task force briefing News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Hand sanitizer donated to the local frontlines

Local News

Business shifts from e-liquids and CBD to hand sanitizer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ken Gregory of Bad Drip Labs, an e-liquid manufacturer, and NoWave, a CBD processing facility in Rochester, saw a desperate need for a different kind of product in the age of Covid-19. 

“We actually started getting some cold calls in asking if we’re making hand sanitizer and I started looking around with my partners and we decided to jump on it,” says Gregory.

Gregory was able to start pumping out the product at their CBD facility on Buell Road. “So, we have the capability to kind of pivot in the short term, and make these bottles for a community that needs it right now,” he adds.

And lots of it. Up to two million bottles are expected to be produced. Wednesday Gregory, along with Senator Rich Funke’s office, donated boxes of the product to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“I think I can speak for all in the first responder community when I say thank you for that support, it’s amazing,” says Captain Alan Baird, Acting Chief of Irondequoit Police Department.

Capt. Baird says sanitizer on the job will give added protection from coronavirus, and keep loved ones safe. 

“We’re also mindful of protecting our families and making sure we’re not bringing anything home,” he said.

For those keeping the community safe as coronavirus continues, Gregory says doing this feel like he’s part of the effort. 

“We are facing some legal challenges with the ban on flavored e-liquid here in-state, but in the short term, we’re happy to utilize our facilities here to help with hand sanitizer.”

You can learn more about NoWave hand sanitizer here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss