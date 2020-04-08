Hand sanitizer donated to the local frontlines

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Ken Gregory of Bad Drip Labs, an e-liquid manufacturer, and NoWave, a CBD processing facility in Rochester, saw a desperate need for a different kind of product in the age of Covid-19.

“We actually started getting some cold calls in asking if we’re making hand sanitizer and I started looking around with my partners and we decided to jump on it,” says Gregory.

Gregory was able to start pumping out the product at their CBD facility on Buell Road. “So, we have the capability to kind of pivot in the short term, and make these bottles for a community that needs it right now,” he adds.

And lots of it. Up to two million bottles are expected to be produced. Wednesday Gregory, along with Senator Rich Funke’s office, donated boxes of the product to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think I can speak for all in the first responder community when I say thank you for that support, it’s amazing,” says Captain Alan Baird, Acting Chief of Irondequoit Police Department.

Capt. Baird says sanitizer on the job will give added protection from coronavirus, and keep loved ones safe.

“We’re also mindful of protecting our families and making sure we’re not bringing anything home,” he said.

For those keeping the community safe as coronavirus continues, Gregory says doing this feel like he’s part of the effort.

“We are facing some legal challenges with the ban on flavored e-liquid here in-state, but in the short term, we’re happy to utilize our facilities here to help with hand sanitizer.”

You can learn more about NoWave hand sanitizer here.