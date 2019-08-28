Hamlin native making a difference with Navy’s Weather Command Headquarters

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — John Rath, a Hamlin native and Kendall High School graduate, is helping provide timely, tactically-relevant, and comprehensive information for ships, submaries, aircfrat and other commands operating around the globe.

As a Navy information technology director, Rath is responsible for providing management, engineering and operational support of environmental sensors, computers, and other communication networks operating afloat and ashore.

Rath credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in Hamlin.

“From my hometown, I learned the importance of effective communication and developing relationships with family, neighbors and coworkers,” Rath said.

Though there are many ways to earn distinction in a command, community and career, Rath is most proud of earning designation as a Navy Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist in 1985.

“The ESWS program is designed to teach sailors the basics of every department on the ship,” said Rath. “The program covers a wide range of fields, including the ship’s capabilities, combat systems, safety, damage control, force protection, supply and ship defense mechanisms. Ultimately, seeking the designation requires successfully completing an oral board with a team of seasoned surface warfare specialists to demonstrate the sailor’s mastery of a broad range of topics.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Rath, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Rath is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“I have a number of uncles, cousins and one brother who all served in the military,” said Rath. “I chose the Navy as a means to gain a technical education and build my personal discipline. While I didn’t intend to make the Navy a career, I am now in year 40 since enlisting and have served as a sailor, a Navy contractor and a Navy civil servant since 1980.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied upon assets, Rath and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Since leaving Hamlin, the Navy has become my ‘other’ family,” added Rath. “Through the Navy, I found my wife, also a retired sailor, and have built a life rich with relationships, experiences, travels and personal satisfaction.”