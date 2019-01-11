Hamlin man sentenced 5-15 years in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Kleisle

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - The Hamlin man accused of aggravated vehicular homicide and assault has been sentenced.

On April 24,2018 33-year-old William Kleisle was recklessly operating a motor vehicle on Brockport Spencerport Road when he ran a red light, striking a second car and pushing into another. Mary Beh was the passenger of the second car and suffered fatal injuries while the drivers of the second and third car suffered physical injuries. During the investigation it was found that Kleisle had a .15 BAC along with narcotics in his system.

Kleisle was sentenced 5 to 15 years in prison. He was charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in relation to the death of Mary Beh.The sentence comes after he pled to aggravated vehicular homicide and assault on November 14.