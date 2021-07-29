Hamlin resident dies from injuries following two-car crash on Sunday

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — A Hamlin man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials announced Thursday.

Authorities say 43-year-old Joseph O’Connell Died Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Drake Road in the Town of Hamlin around 9:40 a.m. Sunday for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Police say a 2007 Toyota heading southbound on Drake Road failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection when it was struck by an eastbound Ford pickup truck.

O’Connell, the driver of the Toyota, sustained serious injuries, officials say, and was taken to Strong memorial Hospital for treatment. The pickup truck driver had minor injuries.

Police say drugs and alcohol do no appear to be a factor in this crash, adding that the investigation is ongoing.