Hamlin community comes together to help dog shelter volunteer hit by truck

Zach Eichas started working at the Hamlin Dog Shelter about a month ago.

“I started working there because I love animals, I’ve been around them my whole life. We’ve always had dogs and cats at our house,” Eichas said. “I love playing with the dogs when I take them out, feeding them, seeing them excited when I get there, it’s fun.”

Thursday started off like any other day. He was riding his bike to the shelter for his volunteer shift.

“I was riding down pretty fast because I just didn’t want to be late and I think worrying too fast makes me not think about the dangers around,” he said.

As he was crossing the intersection at routes 18 and 19, a truck turned and hit him.

“I didn’t really see it coming and it just flashed before I could see the truck come.”

A couple of people ran over to help him and call his parents. He was transported to Strong Hospital. They determined he’d dislocated his hip.

“I just didn’t really know what to do I was in a lot of pain,” Eichas said. The shelter posted about what happened on Facebook, calling him a “wonderful kid who loves animals” and asking for prayers. From there, the Hamlin community stepped in.

“There’s a lot of support through Facebook, there’s a lot of likes going through and comments saying hopefully I could have a speedy recovery,” he said. “It’s surprising because I really didn’t know everyone supports me like that, it’s a small town.”

Zack said he’ll be able to start walking without crutches in about three months and he hopes to get back to volunteering at the shelter every day as soon as he can.

News 8 also reached out to the shelter who said Zack’s a great kid and they send their thoughts and prayers to the family.

There’s a GoFundMe set up for the Eichas family, as well as a Meal Train.