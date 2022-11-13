ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Hamilton had its final performance at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League Sunday. Throughout it’s two week run at the theater — the show has been raising money for Broadway Cares’ national Red Bucket Fundraising Campaign, with many of the proceeds going to Trillium Health right here in Rochester.

The Red Bucket Campaign raises money to provide meals, medication, and other assistance to those living with HIV. And representatives with Trillium Health said that the campaign has been partnering with them since the 1990s.

“This is happening right here in Rochester New York, and the money being raised by Broadway Cares comes to us on a regular basis,” Dr. Bill Valenti, Co-founder of Trillium Health said. “It also heightens awareness of Trillium Health, and keeps the HIV problem in front of people, and you know what else that does is it helps destigmatize HIV because we’re talking about it in the theater audience.”

Over the years, the Red Bucket campaign has raised over $100,000 for Trillium Health.