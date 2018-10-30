Halloween Weather Forecast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - Weather for Halloween won't be as stunning as Tuesday, but it won't be the worst we've ever had, either. The good news is temperatures will be relatively mild, with highs during the afternoon near 60°. By trick-or-treat time, temperatures will fall back a few degrees into the mid and upper 50s, with a bit of a breeze out of the southwest.

In regards to rainfall, we will see scattered showers developing through the late morning hours west, and slowly filling in further east. Unfortunately, this will impact trick-or-treat time, with scattered showers around. But, the rain looks light, with most spots picking up just a few tenths of an inch, and more off and on showers, rather than a steady rain.