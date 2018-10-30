Local News

Halloween safety tips: food allergies

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 06:25 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 06:25 AM EDT

Rochester NY, WROC-TV - The popular 'nextdoor' neighborhood app added the feature to its Halloween maps this year.

Neighbors can mark their homes with a teal pumpkin which shows they're handing out non-food items for Halloween.

According to food allergy research --- 1 in 13 children has a food allergy.

Doctors recommend parents check candy for younger children and teach older children to reach labels and warning.

