Halloween safety tips: food allergies
Rochester NY, WROC-TV - The popular 'nextdoor' neighborhood app added the feature to its Halloween maps this year.
Neighbors can mark their homes with a teal pumpkin which shows they're handing out non-food items for Halloween.
According to food allergy research --- 1 in 13 children has a food allergy.
Doctors recommend parents check candy for younger children and teach older children to reach labels and warning.
