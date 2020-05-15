Hair Salons included in reopening phase 2, local stylist prepares

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The doors here at Salon Bella Vita have been closed since March, but owner Tiffanie Tartaglia says she’s excited to get to business when phase two starts.

Even though we don’t know when that will being, shes already put in place procedures to do it safely.

“I miss my clients miss us we get phone calls every day can you cut my hair when can you come back,” said Tiffanie Tartaglia.

Tartaglia has also moved her staff around so stylists aren’t sitting next to each other and provided mask, face shields, and even protective clothing for all employees

She plans to put signs like these throughout her store and screen customers when they come in, the biggest change is going almost completely touch less with things like lights, garbage and hand sanitizers being remotely controlled.

“I think it’s really important to have less surfaced touched, guests will come in we have a temperature laser gun that will take their temperature at the door if they have a temperature then

Her plan put the salon on track with the state’s reopening procedures.

According to Bob Duffy, head of reopening in the finger lakes region, businesses planning to open must have detailed guidelines on their measures for social distancing, environmental disinfection, face coverings, and hand hygiene.

“If you do not have plan in place and your reopened, a plan of subsistence, and an employee get infected or a customer gets infected, business leave themselves wide open for liability so it is so important to follow that,” said Bob Duffy, head of reopening strategy of the finger lakes region.

The biggest challenges for places like hair salons when it comes to reopening is the close contact with customers but Tartaglia says hair salons could do it better than other community business because she can control every move the customer makes.

“I think we are a more controlled atmosphere like i said you can take one guests at a time you can clean in between we have touch less surfaces in our salon they’ll be staying in their chair their not walk around, we wont allow them in if they have a temperature,” said Tartaglia.

Duffy reminded everyone this morning that there is no set date for phase two, that decision will come based on heath data.