Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on largest home

Habitat for Humanity broke ground Wednesday on the largest home the organization has ever built.

The 1,600 square foot, five bedroom home is being built to help assist the Abdulahi family. Upon completion, the family will be able to buy the home with an affordable mortgage.

The family of 12 has spent the past four years living at different houses since relocating to America in 2004. The family told us all they’ve ever wanted was a stable roof over their heads.

“It has been difficult trying to keep the whole family together, but all we can say is we’re very thankful for all the help we’ve been receiving with everything that’s going on,” said Fatuma Hussein. “I think we’ll be wonderful after this is all set up and everything is done.”

The groundbreaking took place Monday on the United Nation’s International Day of Families. The day was created to recognize hardship around the world.