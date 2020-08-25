Masked workouts: Some Rochester gyms open with new rules in place

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you haven’t been to the gym yet, get ready for a different experience when you head in for that next workout.

At Harro East Athletic Club, caution tape separates machines and new sanitation stations are in place.

“There’s reservations for showers, there’s reservations for classes and we’re still trying to do mostly online classes or take them outside but our classes have been reduced to a maximum of just seven people in a class,” said Gabrielle Bourgione of Harro East Athletic Club.

Staff are taking on some new roles.

“We are becoming police officers on our floor now so that we can monitor what they’re doing, making sure that the masks are on and making sure that they’re not just using a set of weights and throwing them back,” Bourgione said Monday. “They need to be clean, so we’re asking our members to help out with that as well because we have to make sure we stay clean.”