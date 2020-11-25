Gyms in orange zone prepare to close again Wednesday

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Gyms in the Rochester area’s New York State-designated COVID-19 “orange zone” must close Wednesday, according to state guidance.

Several gyms around the Rochester area made preparations to close Tuesday.

Two LA Fitness locations in the Rochester area will temporarily close: the East Avenue location in Rochester and the Greece location on West Ridge Road, according to a memo sent to members.

The Carlson MetroCenter YMCA announced it would temporarily suspend membership operations Tuesday, according to an announcement made on its website.

The Louis C. Wolk Jewish Community Center in Brighton is closing its fitness center midnight Wednesday.

“I’ve had a lot of texts, a lot of phone calls, seeing people in the halls, where I can see there’s a lot of disappointment, but I think the community understands we’re in the middle of a pandemic,” said Josh Weinstein, the CEO of the Louis C. Wolk JCC.

The JCC will continue other operations, such as online engagement and its daycare service, Weinstein told News 8.

“Safety has to come first,” Weinstein continued. We’re hopeful this is just a two-week blip, and hopefully we’re back at it in the middle of December.

“The gym is my favorite place to go in the whole world,” said Adam Guarnera, a regular at the JCC fitness center. “

“I depend on the JCC to work out,” continued Guarnera, “I have weights at home, but it’s not the same thing.”

For gymgoers, the closing also marks a drastic change to personal routine.

“It’s definitely going to put a blow to the system,” said Omari Henderson, a personal trainer at the JCC. Henderson said he spends several hours per day both working and exercising at the fitness center.

“I’ve got to figure out something else to do in terms of income and time management, but I’m sure I can find something to do until we do open back up.”