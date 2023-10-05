ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GXO Warehouse Inc. will be closing its location on Initiative Drive in Rochester, which will lead to 35 people being laid off.

GXO Warehouse is a logistics solutions company with the mission of moving goods through supply chains efficiently and reliably. It outsources chains and warehousing

In a WARN notice, the company is closing its Rochester location due to economic reasons, with the closing date set for December 31. The separation of employees will happen on that day or during the 14-day period leading up to it.

According to their website, they have approximately 970 warehouse locations and currently employ around 130,000 people.