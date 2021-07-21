County asking for names of fallen veterans to include on War on Terror memorial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On September 11, the County plans to unveil the new Global War on Terror Memorial at Highland Park. It will be near the Vietnam memorial — like that shrine, it will showcase the names of those who fell during combat and support operations.

Nick Stefanovic with Veteran Services at Monroe County says they want to make sure they have every fallen Global War on Terror service member on this memorial. That doesn’t just mean Monroe County, either: they want to include the whole 6-county region.

Veteran services also say this does not need to be a Soldier, Sailor, Marine, or Airman who fell in a direct combat mission per se in Afghanistan or Iraq. This also branches out and incorporates those at home or abroad supporting the mission who lost their lives. Stefanovic spent two years of his life in Afghanistan as a combat Marine and says he knows just how many people are involved in any military mission, on the ground, air, and at sea.

There are some parameters to all of this, so it’s best to check in with the County to make sure your fallen loved one can fit these guidelines.

“The purpose this memorial serves is it is a place for families to be able to come, and have peace and remember the sacrifice their loved one made…regardless of what that sacrifice was. It’s also a place for the community to come and learn about that sacrifice. So the term we’re using is anyone who was deployed in support of the Global War on Terror. You don’t have to have been in a combat theater. Training for combat is extremely dangerous. And support missions for combat are extremely dangerous,” says Stefanovic.

The final date to get names into County Veteran Services is August 1st, so they ask that you reach out right away. You can do so by clicking here.