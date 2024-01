ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to reports of shots fired in the lower 100 block of Arborwood Crescent Saturday night.

Officers say when they arrived around 8:00 p.m., they located a residence that was struck by gunfire. According to RPD, there was a 23-year-old Rochester resident and a 1-year-old boy in the house at the time it was struck. No injuries were reported.

RPD asks anyone with information to call 911 as they continue to investigate.