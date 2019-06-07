Guilty plea from man who posed as Brockport college student, forced student to perform sex acts
Brockport, NY (WROC) - The man who posed as a College at Brockport student and forced a student to perform sex acts has pleaded guilty to sex abuse and failure to register as a sex offender.
David Castaneda, 20, failed to report his status as a sexual offender on social media following another case where he used a hidden camera to spy on a woman in Genesee County.
Castaneda will be sentenced on July 18.
More Stories
-
The first annual New York State Yoga Festival will be on Saturday.
-
Friday night students and families from Wayne Central came together…
-
Some of the finest weather imaginable for this time of year will…