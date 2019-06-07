Guilty plea from man who posed as Brockport college student, forced student to perform sex acts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. David Castaneda

Brockport, NY (WROC) - The man who posed as a College at Brockport student and forced a student to perform sex acts has pleaded guilty to sex abuse and failure to register as a sex offender.

David Castaneda, 20, failed to report his status as a sexual offender on social media following another case where he used a hidden camera to spy on a woman in Genesee County.

Castaneda will be sentenced on July 18.

