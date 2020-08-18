Guilty of nothing: Lt. Gov. Hochul says Susan B. Anthony doesn’t need a pardon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After President Donald Trump said he would pardon Susan B. Anthony for her crime of voting in 1872, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “deeply troubled.”

Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women. Trump said he would sign “a full and complete pardon” on Tuesday, the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensured women the right to vote. It’s also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment.

“I was deeply troubled to learn that Trump went ahead and treated her like a criminal,” Hochul said. “Susan B. Anthony was guilty of nothing.”

As highest ranking woman elected official in New York and on behalf of Susan B. Anthony’s legacy we demand Trump rescind his pardon.



She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine. Let her Rest In Peace, @realDonaldTrump. — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) August 18, 2020

From the Susan B. Anthony House, the lieutenant governor said they are demanding the president rescind his pardon.

“She was proud of her arrest to draw attention to the cause for women’s rights, and never paid her fine. Let her Rest in Peace,” Hochul said. “I stopped a long time trying to figure out why he does what he does, but this was not to honor her. I don’t know why he did what he did but I assure you it was not with the best interest of the public at heart.”