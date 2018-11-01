Guidelines help determine when students are ready for school after a concussion Video

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) - Recovery from a concussion can be tough for athletes, especially young athletes.

Now for the first time, parents, doctors, coaches and teachers have a shared game plan to help recovering students get back into the classroom.

Nearly two years ago, a hard blow to the head during a soccer game left Halyea Ward out of school for two months.

"I would just start throwing up and then I would get dizzy," recalls Halyea. "My whole body would go numb and I was so weak like at the time I couldn't even get up off the ground for myself."

Her first question: How soon could she return to sports? But most parents are more concerned about when their child can return to class.

The UR Medicine Sports Concussion Clinic has developed what they call "Return to Learn" guidelines for students recovering from head injuries.

"Read the test to the student verses the student having to read it themselves and try to answer the question," said Dr. Katie Rozzoni, pediatrician. "Another suggestion is that rather than taking notes in class, to have a peer take notes for that student or have the student pre-print the notes."

Dr. Katie Rozzoni says they created separate zones that students fall in to helping both the patient and teacher understand where they are on the road to recovery. "We start kids out on low zones where they'll need more help and more rest and recovery and they'll be in school a lower amount of time and then as they feel better as their symptoms improve they can work up to higher zones in terms of now they can take notes on their own."

Unfortunately, Haylea got yet another concussion but with these guidelines, she says this time around the recovery was much easier.

"It's easier to see all these things marked out and then I can look and say OK yeah I think I'm ready to do this and be in this part so I can express that to Doctor Rozonni I and whoever needs to know."

Haylea is just a few steps away from zone three where she will be completely cleared. And after just being accepted into college, the sooner she can get back to her studies, the better.