Gruttadauria's Bakery closing their doors after more than 100 years in Rochester area

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC-TV) - After more than 100 years in the Rochester area, Gruttadauria's Bakery in Greece has closed its doors for good- at least in New York.

The business opened on Jay Street in Rochester in 1914. It stayed there for 90 years before moving to its current location at 1600 West Ridge Road.

Owner Mark Gruttadauria says his sons Michael and Dominic will open a new Gruttadauria's Bakery in Temecula, California.

"My whole family, I mean, this is our identity," says Gruttadauria. Everybody knows us from the bakery, but we're all okay with it. My brothers... they're no longer involved in it. But, I look to them to see how they feel too. Everybody was okay with it."

The bakery will officially operate in California as Gruttadauria's 1914 and the owners say they will offer shipping for customers who can't make it to California.