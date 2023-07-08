ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — From classics to one-of-a-kinds, the ‘Grub & Gears’ car show had a sight for all automotive fans — along with a good cause.

The event, held at the Garber Collision on West Henrietta Road, raised funds for Rochester-based The Dream Factory. The volunteer organization fulfills dreams for children with critical or chronic illnesses.

Organizer Ken Biemiller says this event happens annually, but this is the first year they have partnered with Garber. He is excited about the partnership.

“For several years I had been doing a fishing tournament and a pig roast, and we just weren’t getting the amount of people we had hoped for,” Biemiller said. “The goal is to generate money for the organization so we can provide dreams to these children.”

Dream Factory volunteer Joey Danzig says the combination of events is what is bringing the community together.

“We’re coming for the food, the cars, and the atmosphere!” she said.

Trophies were awarded to several of the best vehicles, along with live music and raffles.

Organizers from the Dream Factory say they have already fulfilled 17 dreams this fiscal year and have 11 more children whose dreams they are waiting to make come true.