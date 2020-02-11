Growing fear of coronavirus could be causing surgical mask shortage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Around the world there have been reported shortages of medical masks and it could be happening right here in New York according to the state department of health.

Workers with Alexander Pharmacy say people are coming in just to pick up a medical mask.

Owner Nilesh Patel thinks the shortage we’re seeing statewide is all out of fear.

“That’s probably more so because of the coronavirus that’s in the media..but you know that really will not help because even people think they’re not breathing there are gaps, people just put it over their mouth, not necessarily their nose,” said Nilesh Patel, MD RPh, owner Alexander Pharmacy.

The Monroe County Health Department agrees, saying the masks are most effective to stop the spread of germs, not to prevent healthy people from getting them.

“If you’re worried about coronavirus, they’re useless. Nobody in our community has the coronavirus, more people have the flu. So if an individual were to come in and have symptoms, it makes more sense to put a mask on that individual because then were practicing what’s called source control, we’re trying to contain somebody that has the illness from preventing them from spreading it to other people. But it makes no sense for a typical asymptomatic person to wear a mask.” Michael Mendoza, Monroe County commissioner of health.

The count is also keeping an eye on supplies after a letter from the state department of health said shortages may occur.

“The last thing we need as a community, or as a nation for that matter, is to have a shortage of these masks when they’re most necessary only to know that they’re being stockpiled by people in they’re home where they’re not necessary,” said Mendoza.

County officials say people should be more cautious of the flu which so far has infected over 3,000 people through Monroe County, with five deaths from this year’s flu reported so far in the county.