Groups gather to in downtown Rochester to protest, support Project Exile

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several civil liberty groups are calling for an end to Monroe County’s ‘Project Exile’.

The 20-year-old program works to get illegal guns off the street and out of the hands of people who had lost the right to carry them.

Citizen Action New York and the New York Civil Liberties Union gathered in downtown Rochester Wednesday to condemn the program.

They say there’s no evidence the program works, and that it overwhelmingly targets African American communities.

Juma Sampson was one of those affected after a 25 year prison sentence for selling cocaine. He gave his take on the program.

“It has been proven that Project Exile did not reduce the crime rate. This is why many states, which once implemented this program, removed it. It was created on a tough crime approach, but it’s time now to be smart on crime,” said Juma. “There’s many prisoners who are very dejected because their lives is taken from them in a snap and they have to spend so much time in a place for relatively small crime.”

Although there are opponents of the project, it still has many supporters.

Chairman of the Project Exile, Gary Mervis, addressed why the project means so much to the community.

“Thank God our homicide rate has never gone back to where it was at that time and we removed, like I said, thousands of guns out of the hands of people who have lost their right to possess a firearm,” said Mervis.

District Attorney Sandra Doorley is another supporter of the program.

Doorley said in a statement: