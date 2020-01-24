Homeless census: Rochester group working to make sure everyone is counted

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The census happens every 10 years and generally counts people by homes, so people who are homeless or in shelters may get skipped over.

Every year, Continuum of Care count the homeless people in Monroe County. The volunteers spent Thursday evening searching the city to get a complete count of people without homes.

Each person located is given a backpack filled with personal care items and are directed to shelters.

Just like the census, the numbers help determine funding. With the funding, Continuum of Care is able to house more people who need a home.

“Every year we give those numbers to HUD (Department of Housing and Urban Development) and with those numbers we ask for more funding,” Continuum of Care Coordinator Charles Bollinger said.

“We ask to permanently house more homeless individuals so people that want to get off the streets get out of shelters and go into permanent housing, the funding we get from HUD actually pays for that.”

This year, Continuum of Care is asking HUD for $13 million to help provide more housing opportunities.