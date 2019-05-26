Group who vandalized Artisan Works is identified through social media

Rochester, NY (WROC) -

Early Sunday morning, a group broke into Artisan Works and vandalized the premises. Using Social media the founders were able to identify who did it within an hour.

Co-founder Louis Perticone isn’t sure how they got in, but he says the whole ordeal was blatant trespassing.

Surveillance video posted on the Artisan Works Facebook shows the group of 7 walking down a hallway carrying a case of beer.

The founder of Artisan Works told us that the group was inside this building for a couple of hours before making there way to the roof, at which point they tossed down the barrels of liquid tar.

Artisan Works contacted the police and also put a blast out on Facebook. They say within the hour the post had reached 43,000 people and been shared 14,000 times.

“What’s the lesson, in this town, don’t do anything wrong, especially at Artisan Works because we had an outpouring of support," said Louis Perticone, Co-founder Artisan Works.

Through anonymous tips, Artisan Works was able to identify all 7 in the video and turn those names over to police.

The founder was surprised by the outpour of support from the community for the business, saying it was all social media that helped them solve this case.

Artisan Works told us they did contact police, handed over the names and are will file a report.